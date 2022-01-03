Advertisement

Marquette Police Department reports quiet NYE celebrations

Hundreds dance to live music and welcome in 2022 with the first ball drop in Marquette in two...
Hundreds dance to live music and welcome in 2022 with the first ball drop in Marquette in two years(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police are reporting a quiet New Year’s Eve holiday this past weekend. Marquette City Police had extra patrols downtown and on the roads.

They were mainly looking for alcohol-related offenses. Marquette police say overall the New Year’s Eve crowd was pretty cooperative. The department did report a couple of drunk driving incidents but officers feel the added patrols kept things quiet.

“With it being a couple years since we’ve had a New Year’s event downtown we kind of anticipated that we’d be dealing with a lot of situations with everyone getting out and about for the New Year’s ball drop, but it went really well, better than expected,” said Officer Patrick Chartier from the MPD.

The Marquette city police always encourage having a designated driver even outside of the holidays.

