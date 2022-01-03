Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responds to roll-over crash in Skandia

One male received a citation after failing to yield
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.
The incident happened on US-41 at Selma Road in Skandia Township.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Five people were transported to UPHS Marquette for evaluation Monday after a personal injury accident around 3 p.m. in Skandia.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says a 74-year-old male driving an F-150 failed to yield while crossing US-41 from M-94.

He struck a northbound Traverse occupied by two women and two children in car seats.

The Traverse rolled into the east side ditch north of Selma Road.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

A citation was issued to the male driver for failing to yield.

Michigan State Police, Skandia-West-Branch first responders, UPHS EMS and Goodwin’s Towing assisted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department on-scene.

