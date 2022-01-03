Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responds to roll-over crash in Skandia

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Five people were transported to UPHS Marquette for evaluation Monday after a personal injury accident around 3 p.m. in Skandia.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says a 74-year-old male driving an F-150 failed to yield while crossing US-41 from M-94.

He struck a northbound Traverse occupied by two women and two children in car seats.

The Traverse rolled into the east side ditch north of Selma Road.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

A citation was issued to the male driver for failing to yield.

Michigan State Police, Skandia-West-Branch first responders, UPHS EMS and Goodwin’s Towing assisted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department on-scene.

