InvestUP remains optimistic on Upper Michigan’s 2022 economy

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - One Upper Michigan nonprofit believes our economy is poised to do well in 2022.

Despite the challenges many businesses are facing with the pandemic. Nearly two years in, many businesses in Upper Michigan are still struggling. For many, the biggest issue is finding employees.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has challenged our business community across the Upper Peninsula with finding [workers],” InvestUP Chief Executive Officer Marty Fittante says.

With the Omicron variant now spreading in the U.S., InvestUP says this hiring challenge is likely to continue. However, the nonprofit thinks businesses are doing the best they can. “They’ve tried the best that they can to cope with those circumstances, it’s a really difficult hand that they’ve been dealt and continue to try to work through,” Fittante says.

Despite these difficulties, there may be a reason to be optimistic about the future. Fittante says investors have their eyes on Upper Michigan. “I think if you look at some of the investment that’s being made into the Back Forty Mine with a new investor there, or the Copperwood Mine with new investors there, there are lots of reasons to be excited,” he notes.

The mines are both highly controversial, with many claiming they are destroying Upper Michigan’s environment and its natural splendor. But, Fittante says these proposed projects, located in Menominee County and Gogebic County respectively, contain materials necessary to build electric vehicles, an industry he believes will grow significantly this year. “That’s a significant investment into the area, and I think it gives us good reason to be excited about what 2022 would hold,” he says.

Additionally, InvestUP says The NMU Foundation’s proposed $160 million project for the former Marquette General Hospital, which could be used for affordable housing, could help grow Marquette in a big way. “If the Marquette General project were to take off, and take next steps, and get through that due diligence phase, you know that’s really a big potential project for us in the Central Upper Peninsula,” Fittante says.

InvestUP expects the manufacturing industry in Upper Michigan to do exceptionally well in 2022. Simultaneously, it expects the service and hospitality industries to struggle with the continued labor shortage.

