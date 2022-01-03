Advertisement

Earl E. Byrds Diner now open in Downtown Munising

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been two weeks since Earl E. Byrds Diner opened its doors in Munising.

Staff says the restaurant is a much-needed, and well-received addition to the downtown area.

The diner serves up all-day breakfast and lunch, featuring locally sourced ingredients and real maple syrup.

It’s open from 6-2, 7 days a week and is located at 202 E. Superior Street.

Watch the video below to hear about the restaurant’s offerings...

