Earl E. Byrds Diner now open in Downtown Munising
The restaurant is serving up breakfast and lunch from 6 A.M. to 2 P.M., 7 days a week
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been two weeks since Earl E. Byrds Diner opened its doors in Munising.
Staff says the restaurant is a much-needed, and well-received addition to the downtown area.
The diner serves up all-day breakfast and lunch, featuring locally sourced ingredients and real maple syrup.
It’s open from 6-2, 7 days a week and is located at 202 E. Superior Street.
Watch the video below to hear about the restaurant’s offerings...
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.