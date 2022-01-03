Dickinson County YMCA kicks off fitness program

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With 2021 in the rear-view mirror, 2022 brings the promise of a fresh start.

“After the holidays, everybody usually has a workout more resolution, or get in better shape as a resolution. We’re just trying to help you meet that resolution,” said Rick Morehouse, YMCA Fitness Coordinator.

The Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain is offering the “New You in 2022″ fitness program. The goals include attending 22 classes offered by the Y, swimming 2.2 miles in the pool, and running or walking 22 miles during the month of January.

“Sometimes the hardest part about working out is the starting point,” Morehouse said.

Morehouse says there will be 209 classes available to take at the Y during January. Taking group fitness classes can keep you motivated.

“I teach the 5:15 a.m. wake-up class, and there are six people that are always there, always rooting each other on, always motivating each other,” Morehouse said. “Sometimes just getting in a new group, those people will help you continue with your fitness goals.”

Morehouse says while not everyone can swim, you can walk half the pool 284 times to achieve the 2.2-mile goal.

“Can’t swim? You can walk in the water. Walking in the water is a great resistance workout. You’ll get a workout just walking, you won’t believe it,” Morehouse said.

The program is only available to members of the Y. The YMCA also offers discounts up to $25 on personal fitness sessions. The “New You in 2022″ program started January 3 and runs through January 31. It costs $30 to sign-up, and you get a free t-shirt at the end of the month.

