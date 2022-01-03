Cold start to an active week

Clear skies have allowed for very cold conditions early this morning. Plan for a nice yet cold day. Our next big storm system will bring in widespread snow starting tomorrow night through Wednesday. An area of low pressure will skirt just to our south by Thursday it will be moving into Canada with lake effect snow along the north winds belts. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect on Wednesday for some of the western counties.

Today: Morning sunshine becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. Snow moves in at night

>Highs: Low to mid-20s west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and blustery

>Highs: Upper 20s early followed by temps dropping to the teens during the day

Thursday: Cloudy with lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with temperatures dropping during the day and isolated snow showers

>Highs: Around 20°

