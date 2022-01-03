Advertisement

Beacon House now accepting guests

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After years of fundraising and planning the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House is officially accepting guests. The 22 room 27,000 square-foot project serves as a home away from home for families receiving specialty care at UP Health System Marquette. Now, construction is complete and Tuesday was the first day for the hospitality house to take on guests.

“This is one of the happiest moments of my life, I represent a great number of people who’ve spent the last five years raising the money, working out all the technical details, hundreds and hundreds of people that I’m representing today with this gratitude that we made this dream come true,” said Mary Tavernini-Dowling, U.P. Hospitality House CEO.

The Mariucci Family Beacon House is a private, nonprofit, donation-based organization.

