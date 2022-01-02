First baby born in 2022 in the UP

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With a new year, comes new life.

Introducing James Edward Dupuis, who is the UP’s first reported baby born in 2022.

Chris and Jennifer Dupuis welcomed their baby boy into the world on January 1, 2022, at 12:22 a.m.

He was delivered by Adam P. Ryan, MD at Dickinson County Hospital, weighing seven pounds and eight ounces.

Chris said he also had to rush his mom to the hospital the day before his wife went into labor.

Nonetheless, everyone will be going home safe and healthy in a few days.

