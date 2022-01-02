Copper Country Curling Club hosts open house at historic Drill Shop

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One sport is growing in popularity in the Copper Country.

It’s played in one of the most historic buildings in the area. Today, the Copper Country Curling Club invited the public to try curling at the Drill Shop free of charge. The group tries to hold at least one open curl every year to get Yoopers to try the popular sport.

“They can get out on the ice, throw some shots,” Coppe Country Curling Club President Gary Lassila says. “I think everybody has seen it in the Olympics or seen it on Canadian television, and this is their chance to see how to do it themselves.”

Curling can be traced back to 16th century Scotland, and is a sport in which two teams take turns sliding polished granite rocks, known as ‘stones,’ down a narrow ice rink, known as a ‘curling sheet,’ to hit a target, known as the ‘house,’ on the opponent’s side. To remind the Copper Country of its presence, the curling club opens its doors to the public annually.

“A lot of people don’t even know we’re here,” Lassila says. That seems to be because of the club’s unique location. For the last 17 years, members have been curling inside the Drill Shop.

Tucked behind the famous Calumet Colosseum ice rink, it’s easy to miss. But it’s one of the area’s most historic structures. “It’s a very old mining building, so very important to the heritage of our area,” Lassila says.

Built in 1885, the building is a former drill bit manufacturing plant for the Calumet and Hecla Mining Company. Closed in 1968, it sat empty for 37 years until the curling club set up shop in 2005. “When this was kind of discovered, and it was the perfect shape and length for two curling rinks, it just fell together so perfectly,” Lassila says.

In 2015, the club held a fundraiser to upgrade the building to its current state. Since then, it has been trying to grow interest in the sport. “If they come in here and they try it today and they like it and they talk to the people and they enjoy it, hopefully, they’ll sign up,” Lassila says.

While Lassila is excited at the possibility of growing membership, he says that members will have to join a waiting list for 2023 if they would like to join. “We are actually pretty much maxed out on our numbers,” Lassila says. “We really won’t be taking any more members for ‘learn to curl’ or our leagues, but [we will] next year.”

For more information on how to sign-up in the future, visit the Copper Country Curling Club’s website or Facebook page.

