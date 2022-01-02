Advertisement

Bitter wind chills and snow chances ahead

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake effect snow along the north and northwest wind belts will persist throughout the night as some of our western counties like Gogebic could see temperatures in the negatives. Below average temps will be around until the end of the weekend until Monday afternoon so dress warm for the next couple days. Wind chills could also get dangerously low out west as some could reach -20°. As the cold air moves out by Monday snow chances will rise Tuesday night into Wednesday as the Upper Peninsula. Winds could be blustery as well so make sure to plan ahead travel wise as some areas could have lower visibilities these days.

>Highs: Mid 10s to Mid singles in some areas

Sunday: LES subsiding by the morning time; artic air persists throughout the day

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Monday: Partly sunny as temperatures rise to somewhat average in afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; Snow moving in at nighttime

>Highs: Mid 20s

Wednesday: Snowy and blustery conditions throughout

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Scattered snow showers; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 10s

Friday: Isolated snow chances; below average temps

