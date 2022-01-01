Scattered snowflakes, arctic wind sweep Upper Michigan into 2022

A Northern Plains-based system brings scattered snow to Upper Michigan on New Year’s Eve. Then, the lake effect snow machine takes hold New Year’s weekend for the north through northwest wind belts. Temperatures dip below seasonal with high temperatures in the 10s, then gradually climbing to the average trend Tuesday. Temperatures then dip below seasonal into the second half of the week, with persistent snow chances produced by northwesterly weather systems and the lake effect.

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 0s to Lower 20s (colder in the highlands)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts then diminishing late; below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers; above seasonal

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Thursday and Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; below seasonal

>Highs: 10s

