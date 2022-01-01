Advertisement

Scattered snowflakes, arctic wind sweep Upper Michigan into 2022

Widespread snow showers transition to lake effect snow along the NW wind belts late Friday as temps drop below seasonal.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Northern Plains-based system brings scattered snow to Upper Michigan on New Year’s Eve. Then, the lake effect snow machine takes hold New Year’s weekend for the north through northwest wind belts. Temperatures dip below seasonal with high temperatures in the 10s, then gradually climbing to the average trend Tuesday. Temperatures then dip below seasonal into the second half of the week, with persistent snow chances produced by northwesterly weather systems and the lake effect.

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 0s to Lower 20s (colder in the highlands)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts then diminishing late; below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers; above seasonal

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Thursday and Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; below seasonal

>Highs: 10s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team announces arrests in drug trafficking investigation
Coronavirus in schools.
Michigan urges schools to delay events or make them virtual
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Camden Kleikamp (front) and his brother, Brayden Kleikamp (back) playing in a bucket of balls.
Escanaba family seeks support for son’s second bone marrow transplant
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Cold weekend and snow mid-next week
Snow chances increase into mid-next week
Wintry mix tapers off Friday morning before another Northern Plains system brings scattered...
Wintry mix early Friday, then snow chances to shower in the New Year
Cold start to the new year
Cold start to the new year
Subzero temps for some early Thursday, then climbing up to the 20s with a chance of snow showers.
Frigid Thursday start with light snow chances