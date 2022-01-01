Queen City Running Co. kicked off the New Year with one foot in front of the other

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Queen City Running Company held a 7 mile “Resolution Run” in Downtown Marquette at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 1.

The event was free to the public and participants were encouraged to run however long they felt comfortable with, that could be 2 miles or 10.

According to Queen City, this run is a kickstarter for some people who have started the New Year with fitness goals.

Neal Collick, “Resolution Run” participant, explained why he took part in the event.

“It’s a great way to kick off the New Year, getting out and being active with local runners, and hopefully make some connections to have some running buddies through the rest of the year.”

Queen City also has two upcoming runs that will be held on February 13 and March 17. For more information on the races you can click here.

