Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes...
Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have been shot and wounded following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown.

Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another person was grazed.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later.

Police say no arrests have been made and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall.

They say the shooting did not appear to be random.

