New Year’s Eve Ball Drop returns to Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Goodbye 2021, and hello 2022! On a frigid last night of December, hundreds of people rang in the new year in style.

“It’s certainly a good time,” said Finn Swaty, a University of Michigan student from Marquette. “I love to see the ball drop back. It’s no New York City, but I enjoy it.”

For the first time in two years, a ball drop took place on Washington Street in Downtown Marquette. Block partygoers danced to live music from Double Trouble Entertainment while gazing at the colorful spectacle just outside the Masonic Center. Double Trouble Manager Nick Maki said it was quite a sight to see after no event in 2020.

“It was very disheartening to hear that, even something that is outside, we couldn’t facilitate that,” he said. “So to be back here on Washington Street with lights up and people here, it’s good to be back.”

After midnight struck, many continued moving and grooving. Some of them, including first-time attendees, decided to take a break and share their resolutions.

“My New Year’s resolutions are probably just to make memories with my friends and my family,” said Emilea Matula, a Bothwell Middle School student.

“{I want to} drop a couple pounds,” said Michael Verlinden. “That’s my resolution. Thirties, I got to drop a few lbs. I’m getting a little heavy.”

Other resolutions were a little personal and heartwarming.

“I want to be a better grandson to my grandparents,” expressed Mitchell Wilson, a Northern Michigan University student. “{I want to} stay a little more in touch with my grandparents. That’s my resolution.”

“I just want to be a better family member,” said Bryce Brazeau, a Marquette resident who attends Grand Valley State University. “Me and my family just going out and having fun together. That’s what I want to be.”

Of course, it would not be a New Year’s celebration without exciting announcements. That includes one from a member of the TV6 family.

“We’re getting married,” said TV6 Engineer Seamus Collins and his fiancée Alli Johnson. “We are engaged.”

And people’s hopes for 2022?

“Hopefully, we can get back on track with COVID and hopefully not have to wear masks everywhere,” Matula stated.

“{I’m hopeful for} more things like this where everyone’s out together and the whole community joins together and celebrates,” Swaty mentioned.

Now that the partiers have welcomed 2022 with a bang, it is on to new memories and the hope for good health for the next 365 days.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.