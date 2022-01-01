Advertisement

New Year’s Day brings many people spending time outdoors

Outdoor fun on New Year's at Marquette Mountain
Outdoor fun on New Year's at Marquette Mountain
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the cold weather, spending time outdoors is how many prefer to begin the New Year and plenty of people are taking advantage of the snow while enjoying winter sports.

For some, snowshoeing or sledding is their favorite winter sport but for others, skiing is the preferred activity and at Marquette Mountain you can do all of that while enjoying the holiday.

Nick Lazarides, snowboarder at Marquette Mountain, explained what brought him outside.

“Me and my friends we made the trip up from the Wisconsin/Milwaukee area and we just wanted to get on the slopes and do some riding.”

Many people also have resolutions of getting outside more in 2022, which draws out large crowds in places like Marquette Mountain and as seen above, some people from out of town travel to the U.P. to experience the winter fun.

