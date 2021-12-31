Wintry mix early Friday, then snow chances to shower in the New Year

A system from the Northern Plains brings scattered snow showers to Upper Michigan, west to east overnight through Friday morning. The system also produces freezing drizzle, leading to slippery roads along with the snow. The wintry precipitation tapers off Friday morning before another Northern Plains system brings scattered snow chances New Year’s Eve.

The lake effect snow machine takes hold New Year’s weekend for the north through northwest wind belts. Temperatures dip below seasonal with high temperatures in the 10s, then gradually climbing to the average trend Tuesday. A system brings widespread accumulating snow to the U.P. by midweek.

Friday, New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon, and then lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts in the evening; becoming blustery in the evening with wind chills from 5 to -15

>Highs: Upper 10s to Lower 30s

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts then diminishing late; below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures climbing to seasonal Tuesday

>Highs: 10s-20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; windy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s-30

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; windy and below seasonal

>Highs: 20

