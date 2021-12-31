Advertisement

Wintry mix early Friday, then snow chances to shower in the New Year

Snow, freezing drizzle taper off Friday morning before a system brings scattered snow chances towards the New Year’s Eve countdown.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A system from the Northern Plains brings scattered snow showers to Upper Michigan, west to east overnight through Friday morning. The system also produces freezing drizzle, leading to slippery roads along with the snow. The wintry precipitation tapers off Friday morning before another Northern Plains system brings scattered snow chances New Year’s Eve.

The lake effect snow machine takes hold New Year’s weekend for the north through northwest wind belts. Temperatures dip below seasonal with high temperatures in the 10s, then gradually climbing to the average trend Tuesday. A system brings widespread accumulating snow to the U.P. by midweek.

Friday, New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon, and then lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts in the evening; becoming blustery in the evening with wind chills from 5 to -15

>Highs: Upper 10s to Lower 30s

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts then diminishing late; below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures climbing to seasonal Tuesday

>Highs: 10s-20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; windy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s-30

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; windy and below seasonal

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
UPDATE: Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton dies at 92
If you see these guys around town, say hello!
Ariens tests snow removal machines in Hancock
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Handcuffs graphic
K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team announces arrests in drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Cold start to the new year
Cold start to the new year
Subzero temps for some early Thursday, then climbing up to the 20s with a chance of snow showers.
Frigid Thursday start with light snow chances
snow
Coldest air of season comes for the new year
Widespread wet snow in the U.P. through Wednesday morning -- over 2″ in some areas.
Wet snow makes for a slushy morning commute Wednesday