Pine Mountain Resort offers New Year’s celebration

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 75 percent of the runs on Pine Mountain are open this week. They will be filled with skiers every day.

“It’s a stressful time of year because we are still making snow, and we are trying to staff the hill completely,” said Sam Bracket, Pine Mountain General Manager.

Bracket says the resort is sold out tonight. Open rooms for the weekend are filling up as well. Customers will travel from hours away to ski.

“Big weeks like this, as far as Chicago usually. We’ve got a couple of big families that come up every year,” Bracket explained.

Leo Meyers and his family traveled from Washington D.C. to visit his family in Iron Mountain. He says night skiing is his favorite.

“Because there are [fewer] people, and it is more fun,” said Leo Meyers, an 11-year-old skier.

Pine Mountain has offered night skiing until 8 p.m. CT all week. This gives avid skiers extra time to hit the slopes.

“If you want to learn new things, you got to practice. It takes a lot of effort and work, but once you get it down, it comes easy,” said Mason Paoli, a 14-year-old snowboarder.

Bracket says night skiing is most popular for young adults and teenagers, especially those on holiday break.

“Night skiing is very fun. There is a lot of different things you can do at night than I would say the day,” said David Williams, a 14-year-old skier.

Bracket says the slopes are less busy at night.

“I live right by here, it’s a nice hill, it’s fun to go on with friends,” said Bradley Richtig, a 14-year-old snowboarder.

During the evening, the resort will offer game nights and karaoke. Night skiing continues tomorrow night on New Year’s Eve, where there will be fireworks and a torch parade to ring in the New Year.

