No injuries reported following vehicle fire in Kingsford

Photos of front-loader that sustained damage in fire
Photos of front-loader that sustained damage in fire(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Kingsford Public Safety were called to the 700 block of East Boulevard for a vehicle fire.

Officers found a front-loader fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

They were able to extinguish the fire. The front-loader sustained heavy damage but there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

