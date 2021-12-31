No injuries reported following vehicle fire in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Kingsford Public Safety were called to the 700 block of East Boulevard for a vehicle fire.

Officers found a front-loader fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

They were able to extinguish the fire. The front-loader sustained heavy damage but there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

