MDHHS to update quarantine guidance based on CDC recommendations

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be updating its quarantine guidance for the general public to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Notably, the CDC recommends a shortening of the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others.

The updated guidance is specific to the general public and does not change the current guidance recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings – these settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation. Guidance will continue to evolve as more information is learned from CDC.

“We have safe and effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

Michigan data demonstrates that those who are unvaccinated have 4.3 times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 12.2 times risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to people who are fully vaccinated.

The specifics of the new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance will be shared as further information becomes available from the CDC.

Last week MDHHS adopted updated CDC guidance on isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

To find a vaccine location near you, visit VaccineFinder.org.

