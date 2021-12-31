Advertisement

Iron Mountain Rec Center prepares for New Year’s Day racing

The Rec Center will offer drag racing, monster truck driving, drone flying, and more
Some of the truck selections on display at the Rec Center
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking for something unique this New Year’s, the Iron Mountain Rec Center will offer new racing tracks.

Monster trucks and drag racing are on the menu this Saturday. Owner Dave Fraser says that RC drag racing is a growing trend across the country. The Rec Center will open at 10 a.m. CT Saturday with new drones. The community reach has been growing.

“We have families that come all the way from Cheboygan County, Manitowoc, down into Green Bay. There are people coming in from Sturgeon Bay, all the way into Houghton. It’s pretty awesome, and Hancock, there are a couple of guys that come from there,” said Dave Fraser, IMRC Owner.

Fraser says those families will spend the weekend in Iron Mountain, which will help other local businesses.

