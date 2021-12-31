Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual dinner fundraiser

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 in Iron Mountain will host its 5th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser tomorrow.

The Post says they expect to make over 250 meals. The dinner is combined with a raffle fundraiser.

Tickets are $5 each, and cash prizes up to $1,000 will be announced Friday night. The Post Commander says the money will benefit its over 270 veteran members.

“We have a Color Guard that goes and does funerals, we have volunteers at the VA Hospital, we have different activities and functions that we donate money and time for,” said Jim Richards, American Legion Post 50 Commander.

The meal will be served tomorrow starting at 6 p.m. CT at Post 50 off River Avenue in Iron Mountain. All are welcome.

