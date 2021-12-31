Advertisement

Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual dinner fundraiser

Over 1,200 raffle tickets have already been sold ahead of Friday’s dinner
All the meals are homemade, including the Italian Sausage, pictured here
All the meals are homemade, including the Italian Sausage, pictured here(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 in Iron Mountain will host its 5th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser tomorrow.

The Post says they expect to make over 250 meals. The dinner is combined with a raffle fundraiser.

Tickets are $5 each, and cash prizes up to $1,000 will be announced Friday night. The Post Commander says the money will benefit its over 270 veteran members.

“We have a Color Guard that goes and does funerals, we have volunteers at the VA Hospital, we have different activities and functions that we donate money and time for,” said Jim Richards, American Legion Post 50 Commander.

The meal will be served tomorrow starting at 6 p.m. CT at Post 50 off River Avenue in Iron Mountain. All are welcome.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
UPDATE: Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton dies at 92
If you see these guys around town, say hello!
Ariens tests snow removal machines in Hancock
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Handcuffs graphic
K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team announces arrests in drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Some of the truck selections on display at the Rec Center
Iron Mountain Rec Center prepares for New Year’s Day racing
2021 in Review: Top U.P. stories
2021 in Review: Top U.P. stories
2021 in Review: Top U.P. stories
Family seeking support for son’s second bone marrow transplant
Couple performs magic act in Dickinson County
Couple performs magic act in Dickinson County