Iron County museum will re-print recipe collection book

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Harbour House in Crystal Falls is looking for family recipes from the community.

To help fundraise for a new roof, the museum will be re-printing its 2013 recipe collection book, with some new additions. The 2013 book has over 250 recipes, and the Harbour House wants to add to it.

Anyone who has a family recipe and knows the history behind it can submit it. The museum says examining food customs reveals a lot about a community.

“Some recipes have changed over the years. It might not be a straight German recipe, or it might have a Polish twist onto it or a Swedish twist. Recipes are just as unique as history, and you don’t want to lose those,” said Michelle Smokevitch, Harbour House Treasurer.

You can submit a recipe online, or by mailing it to the Harbour House in Crystal Falls. The book will be printed in the summertime.

