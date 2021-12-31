Advertisement

Iron County museum will re-print recipe collection book

The Harbour House in Crystal Falls will update and re-prints its 2013 version
The exterior of the Harbour House in Crystal Falls
The exterior of the Harbour House in Crystal Falls(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Harbour House in Crystal Falls is looking for family recipes from the community.

To help fundraise for a new roof, the museum will be re-printing its 2013 recipe collection book, with some new additions. The 2013 book has over 250 recipes, and the Harbour House wants to add to it.

Anyone who has a family recipe and knows the history behind it can submit it. The museum says examining food customs reveals a lot about a community.

“Some recipes have changed over the years. It might not be a straight German recipe, or it might have a Polish twist onto it or a Swedish twist. Recipes are just as unique as history, and you don’t want to lose those,” said Michelle Smokevitch, Harbour House Treasurer.

You can submit a recipe online, or by mailing it to the Harbour House in Crystal Falls. The book will be printed in the summertime.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team announces arrests in drug trafficking investigation
Coronavirus in schools.
Michigan urges schools to delay events or make them virtual
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Camden Kleikamp (front) and his brother, Brayden Kleikamp (back) playing in a bucket of balls.
Escanaba family seeks support for son’s second bone marrow transplant
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Families were able to take pictures in the photo booth
Dickinson County Library celebrates “Countdown to Noon”
Farmers say their first growing season went "ridiculously well."
Pileated Farms in Chatham recaps its first growing season
Little Bay de Noc.
Ice safety reminders from the DNR
Photos of front-loader that sustained damage in fire
No injuries reported following vehicle fire in Kingsford