Ice safety reminders from the DNR

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As ice is forming on the lakes, the DNR has some tips to keep you safe.

“Our overall philosophy is that no ice is safe ice. It’s the same policy that the Coast Guard works under,” said John Pepin, public information officer for the Michigan DNR.

Before you head out, tell someone where you are going and when you will be back. While on the ice, bring something to sound the ice in front of you.

“Make sure you’re avoiding areas of river mouths where rivers are feeding into the bays, or where creeks are because those are areas where the ice tends to be unstable,” said Pepin.

In a press release, the DNR says ice that is clear with a bluish tint is the strongest, and stay away from milky ice. Periods of warm weather followed by colder weather can lower the integrity of the ice. Ice that melts and refreezes is more porous.

“Especially in the areas of the Bays de Noc, over the past few years we’ve had problems there where the ice could be a foot thick here but then 100 yards or 100 feet away it could only be a couple of inches thick,” said Pepin.

If you’re out in groups, spread out to distribute your weight and keep an eye on each other for signs of hypothermia. Symptoms include shivering, confusion, memory loss and feeling very tired. But the bottom line - if you’re cold, go inside.

“You shouldn’t stay out past when you are feeling cold. You should try to get warmer clothes on or get to warm areas and watch out for beginnings of hypothermia,” said Pepin.

For more tips on staying safe on the ice, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.