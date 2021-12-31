Gucciardi scores twice as Spartans beat Huskies in overtime

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 18 Michigan Tech fell 3-2 in overtime at Michigan State Thursday (Dec. 30) in a Great Lakes Invitational Showcase game at Munn Ice Arena. The Huskies are now 10-8-1 overall and are off until January 14-15 at Lake Superior State.

“We dominated for stretches but just couldn’t score,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We’re as good as most teams in 5 on 5 but we’ve struggled in the 3 on 3 all year. We made some adjustments as the game went on, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net with 45 shots on goal.”

Down 1-0 entering the second period, the Huskies came out firing and outshot the Spartans 20-6. Tech had an early power play and then at the 7:39 mark finally tied up the game when Brian Halonen scored his 12th of the season. He finished off a passing play from Trenton Bliss, Tommy Parrottino, and Brett Thorne for his 44th career goal.

MSU (11-8-1) retook its lead with 28 seconds left in the second period when Griffin Loughran set up Josh Nodler from behind the net.

Nick Nardella tied the game 2:49 into the third period when he tipped in a shot by Alec Broetzman for his first of the season and the third of his career. Brendan Datema added the secondary assist in his first game of the season.

David Gucciardi scored a highlight reel between his leg’s goal 1:17 into the overtime for his second of the night. Jesse Tucker and goaltender Drew DeRidder assisted on the play.

It was Tech’s third straight overtime game and the fourth in the last six games. The Huskies are 1-5 in the extra period this season.

Gucciardi opened scoring 16:15 into the game with the power play from Loughran Tucker.

Tech dominated in shots 45-30. DeRidder had 43 saves for the Spartans. Blake Pietila stopped 27 shots for the Huskies.

Michael Karow skated in his 150th collegiate game. He appeared in 131 games for Boston College before transferring to Tech.

The Huskies finished non-conference play with a 3-3-1 record with wins at Wisconsin and Clarkson.

