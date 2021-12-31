Advertisement

DNR gives update on 2021 cougar sightings

The DNR gives an end of the year wrap up on cougar sightings in 2021.
Courtesy: DNR
Courtesy: DNR(WEAU)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In 2021 the Upper Peninsula has had 10 confirmed cougar sightings. The most being in Dickinson County, where there were 3 confirmed sightings.

The other sightings were: 2 in Marquette County, 1 in Baraga County, 1 in Houghton County, 1 in Luce County, 1 in Delta County and 1 in Schoolcraft.

However, there has been no verified evidence of a breeding population the the U.P. and according to the DNR from a recent study, most of the cougars in the area are lone males from western populations looking for new territory.

John Pepin, DNR public information officer, explained the rise in sightings over the last several years.

“We’ve had increases considerably over the last few years which is due to the popularity of game cameras or trail cameras.”

If you do encounter a cougar, the best thing to do is stay calm and make a lot of noise.

