Dickinson County Library celebrates “Countdown to Noon”

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Keeping young children awake until the ball drops might be difficult. Children celebrated the New Year with balloons, crafts, and festive hats, 12 hours early.

The Dickinson County Library’s “Countdown to Noon” program is designed for kids who won’t be awake tonight.

“It’s a great way for kids to not have to stay up until midnight, but still celebrate the New Year,” said Crystal Jacklovitz, Library Early Elementary & Literacy Specialist.

This is the second year the library has run the program. Last year was canceled because of COVID-19. This year, there are safety precautions.

“Things are a little different this year. We did require registration and masks, but we had a really good turnout, and we are having lots of fun,” Jacklovitz said.

Jacklovitz says the library is slowly returning to in-person programming. She says over 20 participants celebrated with the library today. This year also featured new crafts.

“We have a do-it-yourself noisemaker, which is plates with corn in them and you shake them, and they made a ton of noise. We also have our New Year’s hats they can color in and wear for the celebration,” Jacklovitz said.

Children could also cast their wish for 2022 on the wishing wall and take pictures at the photo booth. Jacklovitz says many places for children are closed today, but the library wanted to stay open.

“There is not a lot going on for kids in our area for New Year’s, so we really wanted to celebrate with the kids,” Jacklovitz said.

The library says the program allows for new families to attend, that would normally be working during the week. Jacklovtiz says the program will return next year with more crafts, and hopefully, more balloons.

