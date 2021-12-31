Advertisement

Celebrate NYE 2021 at the MATI Gala, or watch the ball drop in downtown Marquette

By Alyssa Jawor and Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Masonic Arts Theatre and Innovation Company is hosting their annual Gala at the Masonic Building starting at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Doors will open at 9:00 p.m. for those that did not purchase the tickets with the dinner. You can buy tickets here.

There is an open bar, music, dancing, and champagne toast at midnight.

There will also be a ball drop in downtown Marquette as the clock strikes midnight.

