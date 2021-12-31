BeWell Marquette gives tips on fitness resolutions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - BeWell Marquette is giving advice on how you can approach health and fitness resolutions in a way that is safe.

According to the wellness studio, it’s important to make small changes that don’t completely change your everyday routine.

In terms of eating healthy, its better to eat whole foods that are not processed and when it comes to exercising, training your body diversely is one of the best methods.

Kate Lewandowski, BeWell Marquette co-owner, explained what the studio has to offer to help with fitness resolutions.

“So coming up in January we have Thai Chi classes, we have Qigong, an assortment of yoga classes, and we also have self massage which is working on your own body with balls and sticks and things.”

BeWell focuses on nourishing the nervous system in the body which in turn also helps your mental well-being.

