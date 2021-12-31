Advertisement

BeWell Marquette gives tips on fitness resolutions

BeWell offers a variety of wellness programs for all ages and capabilities.
BeWell offers a variety of wellness programs for all ages and capabilities.(Noel Navarro)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - BeWell Marquette is giving advice on how you can approach health and fitness resolutions in a way that is safe.

According to the wellness studio, it’s important to make small changes that don’t completely change your everyday routine.

In terms of eating healthy, its better to eat whole foods that are not processed and when it comes to exercising, training your body diversely is one of the best methods.

Kate Lewandowski, BeWell Marquette co-owner, explained what the studio has to offer to help with fitness resolutions.

“So coming up in January we have Thai Chi classes, we have Qigong, an assortment of yoga classes, and we also have self massage which is working on your own body with balls and sticks and things.”

BeWell focuses on nourishing the nervous system in the body which in turn also helps your mental well-being.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team announces arrests in drug trafficking investigation
Coronavirus in schools.
Michigan urges schools to delay events or make them virtual
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Camden Kleikamp (front) and his brother, Brayden Kleikamp (back) playing in a bucket of balls.
Escanaba family seeks support for son’s second bone marrow transplant
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Courtesy: DNR
DNR gives update on 2021 cougar sightings
MDHHS to update quarantine guidance based on CDC recommendations
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Michigan will allow tax deduction for gambling losses
Coronavirus in schools.
Michigan urges schools to delay events or make them virtual