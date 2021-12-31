Advertisement

Benefit dinner for Baraga rock star Rob Thompson’s mother Donna Spradlin

A New Year’s Eve fundraiser to help a Baraga women battling cancer
Cancer benefit dinner
Cancer benefit dinner(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier today a spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held for Donna Spradlin, who was recently diagnosed with small cell cancer.

The community was asked to bring their new year’s date and celebrate donna’s birthday, which happens to be today as well. The proceeds raised from the benefit will cover treatments and trail expenses.

Rob Thompson, Donna Spradlin’s son, explained what this benefit means to him.

“All our family and friends and everybody that has donated, everything is overwhelming the people that come together in this town that come together in times like these.”

Donations for Donna can also be made at the Superior National Bank in Baraga.

