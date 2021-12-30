Advertisement

Tia Tries It: Glow Sculpting Spa’s Emerald Body Laser Treatment

Tia Trudgeon tries out the Emerald Body Laser at Glow Sculpting Spa.
Tia Trudgeon tries out the Emerald Body Laser at Glow Sculpting Spa.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to get in shape, lose a little bit of extra weight, or simply need help getting started with your New Year’s health resolution... Glow Sculpting Spa says they have the solution for you.

Check out the video below to hear what Tia Trudgeon has to say about her experience in the Emerald Body Laser...

Want to know how exactly the treatment works? Watch the spa’s owner Jamie Thayer explain in the video below...

You can learn more about Glow’s services on their website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
UPDATE: Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton dies at 92
If you see these guys around town, say hello!
Ariens tests snow removal machines in Hancock
WLUC File Photo
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing paused at OSF HealthCare
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The Bonfire in Houghton hopes to see you on NYE.
Bonfire invites Houghton community to ring in new year
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
The MSP say you should never go out without a plan.
MSP reminds you to celebrate NYE safely
The MSP say you should never go out without a plan, or telling someone where you are
MSP reminds residents to drive sober on New Year’s Eve