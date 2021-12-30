Advertisement

Queen City Running Co. announces ‘Resolution Run’

Queen City Running Company hosts group running sessions
Queen City Running Company hosts group running sessions(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have a fitness goal for 2022 Queen City Running has a great opportunity for kickstarting that resolution.

Queen City Running Company announced its ‘resolution run’ happening this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. It will be a 7 mile loop on the bike path in downtown Marquette.

Paige DuBois, Queen City Running Co. general manager, explained more.

“Anyone is welcome to come, if you want to do a 5k or a 10 mile run, you can do whatever, its kind of a meeting point to kick off New Year’s and have a good group run.”

The run is free to the public and will begin at the Queen City Running store on Baraga Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
UPDATE: Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton dies at 92
If you see these guys around town, say hello!
Ariens tests snow removal machines in Hancock
WLUC File Photo
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing paused at OSF HealthCare
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year

Latest News

SSA Chamber Concert
Marquette Arts and Culture Center holds SSA Chamber concert
Any empty classroom
MDHHS and MDE send letter to school superintendents; urges schools to take measures upon return from winter breaks
The Bonfire in Houghton hopes to see you on NYE.
Bonfire invites Houghton community to ring in new year
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears