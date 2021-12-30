Queen City Running Co. announces ‘Resolution Run’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have a fitness goal for 2022 Queen City Running has a great opportunity for kickstarting that resolution.

Queen City Running Company announced its ‘resolution run’ happening this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. It will be a 7 mile loop on the bike path in downtown Marquette.

Paige DuBois, Queen City Running Co. general manager, explained more.

“Anyone is welcome to come, if you want to do a 5k or a 10 mile run, you can do whatever, its kind of a meeting point to kick off New Year’s and have a good group run.”

The run is free to the public and will begin at the Queen City Running store on Baraga Avenue.

