Nagelkirk Garden’s closes for the season

Marquette greenery gives tips on how to keep plants alive during winter.
(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nagelkirk Garden’s closed for the season on Thursday, December 30. They had a good customer turnout this season and when the store re-opens they will have new furniture and a variety of new plants available to customers.

Samantha Evans, Nagelkirk Garden’s event manager, explained what specific tips will help your plants this winter.

“Covering them in any kind of plastic wrap or supports that is necessary with the snow,” said Evans. ”I know here we get a lot of heavy snow off of the roofs so putting any kind of boards or platforms over your shrubs any kind of plastic will keep the temperatures pretty stable and will help with your plants.”

If you are wanting to get a head-start on garden supplies for next summer Nagelkirk’s will re-open on April 1, 2022.

