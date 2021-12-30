Advertisement

MSP reminds residents to drive sober on New Year’s Eve

The Iron Mountain post says double the number of Troopers are on patrol this weekend compared to any other holiday
The MSP say you should never go out without a plan, or telling someone where you are
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This New Year’s, the Michigan State Police want to remind drivers to be responsible on the roads.

The Iron Mountain Post says they have double the number of Troopers on patrol for New Year’s Eve compared to any other holiday. They recommend if you plan to celebrate, have a designated driver or a way to get home safely.

Trooper Alyson Burch says there are signs to spot an impaired driver.

“Someone going well above the speed limit, or what you feel would be safe for those road conditions. If you see someone who is way under the speed limit that’s another indicator. Aimless driving is another one,” Burch explains.

If you see someone impaired, call the police. Burch says with icy road conditions, getting behind the wheel drunk or impaired could lead to a deadly accident.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

