Marquette County Sheriff’s Office teaches Snowmobile Safety course

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Much like driving a car, you need to know the rules and safety regulations to operate a snowmobile.

On Thursday, people of all ages had the chance to do just that at the Forsyth Snowmobile Club. Instructors from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division led a course preparing them to hit the trails.

“The main focus is to be safe and responsible,” said Sergeant Errol Lukkarinen, “to know the different parts of the snowmobile, to know what happens if you do get in trouble or break down on the trails, and to know the rules and regulations to be safe.”

Among the topics were areas where snowmobile operating is prohibited, conditions that could prohibit operations, and pre-ride inspection.

Braden Rose, a Bothwell Middle School student, says he took the course to prepare for riding on his own.

“I’ve been racing snowmobiles since I was three, so I’ve had a lot of experience,” he said. “I really want to ride my snowmobile kind of by myself and with my dad without getting pulled over and getting in trouble.”

The instructors also handed out maps to familiarize everyone with the main county trails.

Mila Carrick, who also goes to Bothwell, has already taken away some important safety tips.

“If you’re traveling in a group,” she stated, “make sure most of the people that are more unexperienced in the middle so that you can make sure they don’t fall behind or get hurt.”

Sgt. Lukkarinen has some tips of his own for the attendees to take home.

“Always tell someone where you’re going, drive within your abilities, and make sure you bring the proper safety gear with you,” he said.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says there will be another Snowmobile Safety course offered in January at a location to be determined. For now, the instructors and young snowmobilers are reminding everyone to be safe on the trails.

