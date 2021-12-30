Advertisement

Marquette Arts and Culture Center holds SSA Chamber concert

SSA Chamber Concert
SSA Chamber Concert(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Five string instrumental players from the SSA Chamber performed at the Marquette Arts and Culture Center in the Peter White Library.

The concert was held on Thursday, December 30 at 12:00 p.m. in celebration of the end of 2021.

The concert was free to the public and the musicians played ten different musical pieces some including Limerock by Mark O’Connor, Seasons by Sheng, and Gulliver’s Travels by Teleman.

Danielle Simandl, SSA Executive Director, explained more.

“We’re playing a mix of classical chamber music, most of it written in the last 30 years or so,” Simandl said. “In fact, we’re playing a piece by a local composer by the name of Sarah Rimkus.”

SSA is in the middle of a winter fundraising campaign for summer programs, if you wish to donate you can click here.

