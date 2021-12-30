Advertisement

K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team announces arrests in drug trafficking investigation

Two have been charged and are scheduled for preliminary hearings.


By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two arrests were made today in Dickinson County related to a drug trafficking investigation.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor, Lisa Richards, and the Kingsford, Iron Mountain, Norway, Dickinson (K.I.N.D.) Drug Enforcement Team announced the arrests in a joint statement Thursday evening.

Steven Sudac, 39, of Norway was charged with Delivery of Methamphetamine and Delivery of Heroine, the statement said. He is also charged with Habitual Offender, Second Offense Notice. Molly Heath, 37, was also charged with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, as well as Habitual Offender, Second Offense Notice.

Both are scheduled for Preliminary Examinations in the 95B District Court in front of Judge Julie A. LaCost.

The K.I.N.D. Drug Enforcement Team was assisted by the Norway Police Department, the Iron Mountain Police Department, the Kingsford Public Safety Department, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, the Critical Incident Response Team (C.I.R.T), and the Michigan State Police.

