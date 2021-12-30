Advertisement

Huskies, Wolverines play to scoreless tie

Blake Pietila 30 saves for Tech
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 18 Michigan Tech and No. 3 Michigan skated to a scoreless tie Wednesday (Dec. 29) in a Great Lakes Invitational Showcase game at Yost Ice Arena. There were four breakaways in the game as goaltender Blake Pietila stopped 30 shots for the Huskies and Erik Portillo had 27 saves for the Wolverines.

“It was a good hockey game, especially for being the first after the Christmas break,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “A lot of guys battled and competed hard. I thought both goaltenders were tremendous.

“I’m appreciative to Michigan for playing us.”

In the second period, Colin Swoyer hit Trenton Bliss on a homerun pass from behind the goal line to the opposite blue line. Bliss went in on a breakaway but his shot hit off the shoulder of Portillo and to the corner.

Justin Misiak was hooked on a breakaway in the 3-on-3 overtime and drew a penalty shot. His chance was saved by Portillo’s left pad with 2:07 left in the game.

Shots in the game were 30-27. Tech outshot UM 10-9 in the second and 9-6 in the third. Tristan Ashbrook led the Huskies with four shots on goal.

Tommy Parrottino had the best scoring chance in the first period when he tried to finish a setup feed from Bliss, but a diving Wolverine defenseman caused the puck to deflect over the net.

Parrottino returned the favor to Bliss in the second period, but his shot was also turned aside. Eric Gotz hit the post on the power play in the second period.

Johnny Beecher had a pair of shorthanded breakaways in the second period, but Pietila stood tall in his crease.

Dylan Duke hit the pipe to the right of Pietila with 3:10 left in regulation.

Michigan (14-6-1) iced the puck seven times in the first period as they were adjusting to their lineup.

Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Tech is now 10-7-1 overall and travels to East Lansing Thursday (Dec. 30) to play the Michigan State. No. 4 Western Michigan defeated the Spartans 3-1 on Wednesday.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. in the meeting between Tech and MSU at Munn Ice Arena.

