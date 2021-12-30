Advertisement

Frigid Thursday start with light snow chances

Subzero temps for some early Thursday, then climbing up to the 20s with a chance of snow showers.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly clear and frigid conditions Wednesday night in the U.P. in the wake of a passing frontal system -- overnight lows range from the single digits below zero to the teens. Snow shower chances continue in the west wind belts of the Keweenaw Peninsula and eastern counties through Thursday morning. Then, towards midday, a Northern Plains-based system brings scattered light snow showers to the region through Friday morning (New Year’s Eve).

A Canadian clipper system follows to bring scattered snow shower chances Friday evening, followed by north wind belt lake effect snow during New Year’s weekend. Temperatures dip below seasonal with high temperatures in the 10s, then gradually climbing to the average trend Tuesday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow showers -- accumulations up to 1″

>Highs: 20s

Friday, New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a scattered snow showers north and east

>Highs: 20s

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers; breezy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

