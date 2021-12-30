Family seeking support for son’s second bone marrow transplant

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - 22-month-old Camden Kleikamp loves to play with his big brother. But at just five weeks old, he was diagnosed with primary HLH – a non-cancer-cancer diagnosis, meaning HLH isn’t cancer but is treated the same.

“It’s a blood and bone marrow disorder so basically what this means is its imminent bone marrow failure. There’s zero percent chance of life without bone marrow transplant,” said Chelsea Gatien, Camden’s mom.

Doctors tell Gatien HLH has a 70-80 percent mortality rate. Without a successful bone marrow transplant, Camden has no chance of surviving HLH.

His first bone marrow transplant was at six months old and now he needs a second transplant. Like receiving a solid organ, Camden’s body needs to accept the marrow in order for it to be a successful transplant.

“He’s had a lot thrown at him that no child deserves but he’s doing the best he can with it,” said Gatien. Camden’s family will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, and live there for at least three months during Camden’s treatments. Then they will travel for check-ups from Escanaba to Madison every week, and eventually bi-weekly for about six months.

“The first transplant has no bearing on the second one so just because he did so well means literally nothing for the second one. It’s starting over completely from the beginning,” said Gatien.

To help with the costs, Camden’s family is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser and raffle drawings at R Place in Spalding on January 23.

“We’re talking extensive costs related to this transplant. Months and months away and retaining expenses in two different entire states,” said Gatien.

The family says finding help has been difficult. Even though HLH is treated the same way leukemia is treated, cancer groups turned down Camden since HLH isn’t cancer.

The U.P. Lions Serve and U.P. Children’s Fund have been able to help Camden’s family. Both organizations help children with life-threatening illnesses, like HLH.

“He went through this like the warrior he is, and I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to do it again. And I love you so much, little boy.”

Camden has a benefit account at First Bank. You can also call Nancy Murray, Camden’s grandma, to find other ways you can help. Call Nancy at (906) 399-9239. You can also follow Camden’s journey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

