Everyday Wines ready for NYE with plenty of sparkling wine and champagne

Everyday Wines
Everyday Wines(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With all the festivities planned for New Years, Everyday Wines in Marquette is seeing a good boost in business. This time of year, sparkling white wine and champagne sales increase.

The owner of everyday wines says there is quite a difference between the two. Real champagne must come from a region in France and adhere to strict rules to be sold as champagne.

“They have to make the wine a very specific way so you know when you grab that bottle that actually says ‘Champagne” on the label, that you’re getting a wine that’s done in a very specific way and has certain standards and lives up to those standards and that’s kind of what makes champagne so special,” said Daniel Rutz, Owner of Everyday Wines.

Rutz also says sparkling wines are great because they pair well with many snack foods, especially salty ones. Everyday Wines will be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you’re picking up some last minute bubbly.

