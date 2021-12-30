Advertisement

Crossroads Grill ready for snowmobilers this winter

The Crossroads Grill Sign
The Crossroads Grill Sign(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Business is set to get busy at the Crossroads Grill in Sands Township. With a decent amount of snow now on the ground, snowmobilers usually become major customers for the restaurant.

Most of the snowmobilers are from outside the state as well. The General Manager of the Crossroads says the weather going forward should help increase the amount of customers they see.

“At Christmas time we get families, once the snow hits the ground we start getting a lot of snowmobilers coming in, this year it’s been a slow start, every time it snows it melts but that’s how last year was too, but we still have the die-hards out here, we had probably 100 sleds come through yesterday,” said Crossroads Grill General Manager, Nick Bazinette.

The crossroads is also currently hiring for all positions. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

