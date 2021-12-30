Couple performs magic act in Dickinson County

Kingsford, Mich. (WLUC) - Performing magic can take years of practice and skill. Jason and Stacy Alan have been performing magic together for over eight years.

Jason Alan has been performing magic since he was 13 and has been a professional since he was 18.

“David Blaine was on TV, the show took off and I watched this guy do these incredible things on stage, and I was hooked,” said Jason Alan, Sleight of Hand Performer.

Alan will practice card tricks nine to 10 hours a day. He says some new tricks may take a few hours to learn, but others can take years. Alan says his favorite type of magic is close-up.

“People being inches away, there’s no hiding anything,” Jason Alan said.

He performs with his wife, Stacy. Stacy Alan is an Escanaba native, and she specializes in Mentalism.

“I have a master’s degree in psychology, and I worked as a therapist for years before. I took all that training and put it towards magic with a twist. I like to call it psychological magic, or the magic of the mind,” said Stacy Alan, Mentalism Performer.

The couple performed their 60-minute act to a sold-out crowd at Venue906 in Kingsford Wednesday night. The couple will perform in front of hundreds, if not thousands of people.

“Our show is really interactive, and we try to make our audience feel really comfortable and we try and have fun with them,” Stacy Alan said.

Stacy Alan relies on reading people’s body language and non-verbal communication to complete the trick.

“We have done magic all over the country, as well as in the Caribbean’s and the Bahamas quite a bit,” Stacy Alan said.

Most notably, the couple appeared on the CW television show Penn & Teller Fool Us this year. “The Alan’s” will return to Cleveland tomorrow to prepare for their next shows.

