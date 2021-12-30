Cold start to the new year

Isolated snow showers will be around some areas in the Upper Peninsula as we get closer to the new year. Temperatures will decrease throughout the upcoming days and could lead to some areas experiencing sub-zero temps with even lower wind chills. If you have any plans for New Years’ make sure to pack in layers as it is looking to be a frigid beginning to 2022.

>Highs: Mid to Low 20s

New Years’ Eve: Partly sunny with isolated snow showers in the eastern counties

>Highs: High teens to Low 20s

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy; mild lake effect snow and blustery conditions

>Highs: High singles to mid teens

Sunday: Frigid air begins to move in with mostly cloudy conditions and some mild LES

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Air beginning to warm up a little but still below average temps

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temps; PM snow moving in

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the morning hours.

