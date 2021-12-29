Wet snow makes for a slushy morning commute Wednesday

A Central Plains frontal system lifts northeast towards the Western Great Lakes region Tuesday night -- bringing widespread light to moderate snow showers through Wednesday morning. The wet nature of the snow can create slushy, slippery conditions during the a.m. commute. Snow accumulations range from 1-2″ -- potentially exceeding 2″ in the southern counties along the Lake Michigan shore, and 3″ or more in the Keweenaw. West-to-east gradual clearing begins midday Wednesday, but with the clearing come strong westerly winds and falling temperatures to make for a blustery afternoon.

High pressure provides a midweek break from the snow until Thursday afternoon from another Central Plains-based system. Then, the tail end of a Northern Plains system brings scattered snow shower chances on New Year’s Eve, followed by north wind belt-based lake effect snow during New Year’s weekend. Temperatures dip below seasonal into Sunday with high temperatures in the 10s, then gradually climbing to the average trend Tuesday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then gradually clearing from west to east starting midday through the evening; blustery with falling daytime temps

>Highs: 20s-30 (dipping to the 10s-20s in the afternoon)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday, New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north and east

>Highs: 20s

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

