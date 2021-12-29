Advertisement

Wet snow makes for a slushy morning commute Wednesday

Widespread wet snow in the U.P. through Wednesday morning -- over 2″ in some areas.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Central Plains frontal system lifts northeast towards the Western Great Lakes region Tuesday night -- bringing widespread light to moderate snow showers through Wednesday morning. The wet nature of the snow can create slushy, slippery conditions during the a.m. commute. Snow accumulations range from 1-2″ -- potentially exceeding 2″ in the southern counties along the Lake Michigan shore, and 3″ or more in the Keweenaw. West-to-east gradual clearing begins midday Wednesday, but with the clearing come strong westerly winds and falling temperatures to make for a blustery afternoon.

Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service, including Winter Storm Warnings.

High pressure provides a midweek break from the snow until Thursday afternoon from another Central Plains-based system. Then, the tail end of a Northern Plains system brings scattered snow shower chances on New Year’s Eve, followed by north wind belt-based lake effect snow during New Year’s weekend. Temperatures dip below seasonal into Sunday with high temperatures in the 10s, then gradually climbing to the average trend Tuesday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers early then gradually clearing from west to east starting midday through the evening; blustery with falling daytime temps

>Highs: 20s-30 (dipping to the 10s-20s in the afternoon)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Friday, New Year’s Eve: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north and east

>Highs: 20s

Saturday, New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence County Sheriff
Plane crashes in Florence County
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Closure near Division Street along M-553 after serious crash near Marquette Mountain.
Marquette City Police investigating M-553 crash that killed a Marquette woman

Latest News

snow
Next round of snow comes later today
Icy road patches Tuesday morning plus lake effect snow in the west wind belts -- before...
Few snow showers early Tuesday then turning widespread by afternoon
snow
System snow today as we’re back to an active pattern
Snow on the horizon
Snow on the horizon before New Years’