UPDATE: Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton dies at 92

Friends shared their thoughts on the long-time volunteer’s legacy
Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.(File)
By Cody Boyer and Matt Price
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, friends remembered an Ishpeming icon...Ray Leverton. The well-known figure died Monday night.

Leverton was a hardworking and committed volunteer, who worked as a curator at the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame and Museum. He also assisted the Ishpeming Public Schools.

Leverton raised at least six hundred thousand dollars to help improve the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library. That money helped with installing handicap-accessible ramps, air conditioning, and an elevator.

People who knew Leverton say he will missed.

“I loved his absolute positivity all of the time,” said ICPL Director Jesse Shirtz. “It was very inspiring, and it was very enjoyable to work with him.”

“I think the best way to follow Ray’s example is to be kind to one another and to find a project that you’re passionate about,” said ishpeming City Council Member Jason Chapman. “Whether that is something for the community or something at home or for your church, just try and help out.”

The Ishpeming City Council had just recently designated Sep. 9 as Ray Day.

The funeral will take place at Ishpeming’s Bethany Lutheran Church on Saturday, Jan. 8. Visitation will begin at 10:00 in the morning and the funeral will be at 12:00p.m.

Ray Leverton was 92 years old.

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - LAST PUBLISHED Dec 28, 2021 8:19:36 PM

The community of Ishpeming is remembering Ray Leverton tonight.

Leverton, a longtime Ishpeming icon, passed away Monday night.

He was 92 years old.

Leverton was known as a passionate volunteer for his hometown of Ishpeming, a former curator for the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame and Museum and a helping hand at Ishpeming Public Schools.

He also helped spearhead a campaign that raised nearly $600,000 for upgrades at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library and was also recently honored by having a day named after him: September 9th, now known as “Ray Day” in Ishpeming.

Leverton’s funeral will be at 10am on Saturday, January 8th at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Visitors are welcome and masks are requested.

According to Leverton’s obituary, in part: “Ray Leverton’s voice is silent tonight. We won’t hear him encouraging us to do a little more, a bit better, to keep trying, but his words will continue to resonate for those who knew him. We will remember what he told us.”

