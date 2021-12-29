UPDATE: Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton dies at 92

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, friends remembered an Ishpeming icon...Ray Leverton. The well-known figure died Monday night.

Leverton was a hardworking and committed volunteer, who worked as a curator at the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame and Museum. He also assisted the Ishpeming Public Schools.

Leverton raised at least six hundred thousand dollars to help improve the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library. That money helped with installing handicap-accessible ramps, air conditioning, and an elevator.

People who knew Leverton say he will missed.

“I loved his absolute positivity all of the time,” said ICPL Director Jesse Shirtz. “It was very inspiring, and it was very enjoyable to work with him.”

“I think the best way to follow Ray’s example is to be kind to one another and to find a project that you’re passionate about,” said ishpeming City Council Member Jason Chapman. “Whether that is something for the community or something at home or for your church, just try and help out.”

The Ishpeming City Council had just recently designated Sep. 9 as Ray Day.

The funeral will take place at Ishpeming’s Bethany Lutheran Church on Saturday, Jan. 8. Visitation will begin at 10:00 in the morning and the funeral will be at 12:00p.m.

Ray Leverton was 92 years old.

According to Leverton’s obituary, in part: “Ray Leverton’s voice is silent tonight. We won’t hear him encouraging us to do a little more, a bit better, to keep trying, but his words will continue to resonate for those who knew him. We will remember what he told us.”

