Superior Youth Arts Theater holding auditions

SAYT Suessical Auditions
SAYT Suessical Auditions(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all actors Superior Arts Youth theater is preparing for auditions for their first performance of 2022. January 2-4 auditions are being held for Seussical.

There are vocal and dance auditions. The cast of the show will include about 70 actors age 5 through 18. The show’s director says they’re excited to work with actors once again and put on a great show.

“Suessical is just a ton of fun, a ton of fun, and it’s a spectacle show so even if you haven’t done theater, you know nothing about theater, Suessical is a great introduction for you, or if you know everything about theater and you’re a super skilled actor who’s done a million different things, Suessical is still so much fun,” said Jalina McClain, Suessical Director.

The audition times vary each day, the best way to sign up is online. Callbacks for Seussical will be January 5. The show will be performed in early March.

