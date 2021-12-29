Michigamme’s Mt. Shasta Lodge bringing back Sunday breakfast

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - In a matter of days, the Mt. Shasta Lodge in Michigamme will start 2022 in a special way. For the first time since early 2020, breakfast is coming back.

“The owner, Scott Holman, is really happy to have breakfast back,” said General Manager and Head Cook Pat Parsley. “{It’s} perfect timing for it. The hopes are we get really busy for it. That would be really nice, especially for the owner.”

Beginning on Jan. 2, restaurant goers can look forward to freshly made breakfast. It will only be served on Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Parsley says there will also be other options.

“There will be some lunch items with the breakfast menu, too,” he stated. “So they can have brunch and/or breakfast.”

Mt. Shasta will have multiple dishes available on its breakfast menu, including a couple of the owner’s favorites and Soo Line French Toast.

“There will be a Mt. Shasta combo (eggs any style, hash browns, and two sausage patties {or bacon} with toast),” Parsley explained. “There is a roast beef hash (any style eggs with toast also).

“Another owner’s favorite is the Mt. Shasta breakfast sandwich,” he continued. “That is scrambled eggs with onions in it, sausage patty, English muffin, and hash browns,”

Sunday customers can even request to sit outside in one of two heated igloos. Parsley hopes the return of breakfast will be especially appealing to a particular group of outdoor enthusiasts.

“We’re hoping to get more snowmobilers in for breakfast,” he said. “I believe that we are the only breakfast place from here to L’Anse. That would be really nice, and we’re right on the main trail.”

After an up and down 2021, the restaurant is looking forward to seeing things sunny-side up.

Mt. Shasta is currently hiring for all positions and have certified trainers on staff. No experience is needed, and applicants are asked to apply in person.

