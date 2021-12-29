Advertisement

Marquette’s Tourist Park is open as an off-leash dog park

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the Tourist Park Campground is closed for the season, the park doubles as an off-leash dog park, open 24 hours and 7 days a week from November 1 to April 30.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their furry friends so they can blow off some steam in the winter months. Dogs need to be licensed through Marquette county and a registration fee of $15 dollars for residents and $20 for non-residents is required to use the park.

Michael Anderson, Parks and Recreation Coordinator explained more about the park.

“The park is mostly enclosed so most well-behaved dogs have no issue keeping in the park so they can run around during the winter months,” said Anderson. “The roads are plowed so you can walk around with your dog and let them run and have a good time.”

To license your dog or register for the park you can visit the city clerk’s office in Marquette.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton Police vehicle.
Houghton Police investigate a flee and elude
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton passes away

Latest News

The fundraising event supports the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).
‘Eh Winter Experience’ is open for registration
WLUC File Photo
Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing paused at OSF HealthCare
Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton passes away
Blackrocks Brewery celebrates 11 years of business in Marquette