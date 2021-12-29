Marquette’s Tourist Park is open as an off-leash dog park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the Tourist Park Campground is closed for the season, the park doubles as an off-leash dog park, open 24 hours and 7 days a week from November 1 to April 30.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their furry friends so they can blow off some steam in the winter months. Dogs need to be licensed through Marquette county and a registration fee of $15 dollars for residents and $20 for non-residents is required to use the park.

Michael Anderson, Parks and Recreation Coordinator explained more about the park.

“The park is mostly enclosed so most well-behaved dogs have no issue keeping in the park so they can run around during the winter months,” said Anderson. “The roads are plowed so you can walk around with your dog and let them run and have a good time.”

To license your dog or register for the park you can visit the city clerk’s office in Marquette.

