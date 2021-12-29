Marquette Food Co-op gives update on ‘Round up Register’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has almost reached its goal for their Round up Register fundraiser.

How it works is shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at the register and so far the co-op has raised nearly 4,500 dollars of their 5,000 dollar goal.

Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director explained more.

“You don’t have to only donate a few cents here and there, there are people who will donate extra to this cause or donate almost a full dollar because it was only a few cents over,” said Monte. “We’re always so astounded by how willing people are to support one another.”

The proceeds from the fundraiser are donated to United Way of Marquette County, that benefit 31 local and regional charity organizations that offer programming and services for our area youth, elderly citizens and adults with disabilities, and those seeking basic needs such as food, shelter, and medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.