Advertisement

Marquette Food Co-op gives update on ‘Round up Register’

Marquette Food Co-op sign. (WLUC Photo)
Marquette Food Co-op sign. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has almost reached its goal for their Round up Register fundraiser.

How it works is shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at the register and so far the co-op has raised nearly 4,500 dollars of their 5,000 dollar goal.

Sarah Monte, Marquette Food Co-op outreach director explained more.

“You don’t have to only donate a few cents here and there, there are people who will donate extra to this cause or donate almost a full dollar because it was only a few cents over,” said Monte. “We’re always so astounded by how willing people are to support one another.”

The proceeds from the fundraiser are donated to United Way of Marquette County, that benefit 31 local and regional charity organizations that offer programming and services for our area youth, elderly citizens and adults with disabilities, and those seeking basic needs such as food, shelter, and medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton Police vehicle.
Houghton Police investigate a flee and elude
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
30-year-old Pennsylvania man arraigned in Marenisco Township shooting
Ray Leverton passed away on the night of Monday, Dec. 27.
Ishpeming native, icon Ray Leverton passes away
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

Latest News

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Western U.P. health department changes guidance on COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods
Financial expert, gym owner weigh in on making New Year’s resolutions that work
Financial expert, gym owner weigh in on making New Year’s resolutions that work
Delta County to get high-speed fiber internet
Delta County to get high-speed fiber internet
Hair salons booked months in advance
Hair salons booked months in advance