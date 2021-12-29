Marquette awarded grant money for Upper Harbor dredging project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is getting money to upgrade the Upper Harbor. The city has been awarded $1.6 million.

It comes from a U.S. Maritime Port Infrastructure Development Program grant. City officials say the work will include improving port infrastructure including the piers in the upper harbor. It will also include dredging built up sediment to protect the port.

“This is actually going to help get rid of some of that sediment that has developed and built up over there that makes it very difficult for these ships to come in so, it’s going to remove that but there’s also another benefit to this, what is dredged, can also be used for phase two of our Lakeshore Boulevard project,’ said City Manager Karen Kovacs.

Cleveland-Cliffs and Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad are also contributing matching funds of $750,000. The total cost of the project is estimated at about $2.4 million. Kovacs also said they hope to begin the project as soon as possible.

